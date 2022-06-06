COVID Update: IL reports 4,131 new cases, zero deaths Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,131 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.The virus transmission level was lowered last week in several west suburban counties. The CDC lowered DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties back to "medium" risk of transmission. All the others in the Chicago area remain "high," except for Kankakee County, which is "low."There have been at least 3,332,780 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,865 related deaths.As of Sunday night, 1,191 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU, and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 24% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 255 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,432,221 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,396.