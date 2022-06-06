coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 4,131 new cases, zero deaths Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

What does is mean to be at high COVID level?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,131 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.

The virus transmission level was lowered last week in several west suburban counties. The CDC lowered DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties back to "medium" risk of transmission. All the others in the Chicago area remain "high," except for Kankakee County, which is "low."

There have been at least 3,332,780 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,865 related deaths.

RELATED | Chicago COVID update: City moves to CDC's high risk level

As of Sunday night, 1,191 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU, and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 24% of ICU beds are available.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 255 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,432,221 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,396.

RELATED | COVID reinfection likely to become more common without variant-specific vaccines, experts say

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Gospel Fest returns downtown after violence, COVID delays
CDC lowers COVID transmission risk in some Chicago area counties
Illinois reports 6,399 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
Illinois reports 4,347 new COVID cases, 22 deaths
TOP STORIES
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside
28 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
No citations after boy, 2, hit, killed in Lincoln Square
What to know about summer travel with rising costs
Manhunt underway after stabbing at west suburban gym, police say
Nigeria shooting at church leaves at least dozens dead
Show More
2 found shot to death in Wheeling, IL; police investigating
South Loop kids' boutique highlighted in ESPN initiative
Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood released from hospital
Man shot in face, killed inside car on NW Side: CPD
Chicago Weather: Rain and PM storms Monday
More TOP STORIES News