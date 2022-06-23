COVID Update: IL reports 3,493 new cases, 16 new deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,493 new COVID cases and 16 new deaths Thursday.IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,401,621 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,054 related deaths.The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 33.4.As of Wednesday night, 1,129 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 122 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 22,593,723 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 69.24% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,779.