COVID update: Illinois reports 3,198 new cases, 15 deaths

Growing confusion as the Biden administration prepares to roll out newly formulated boosters that target the highly-contagious BA.5 variant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,198 new COVID cases and 15 deaths Wednesday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,611,415 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,498 related deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 1,477 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 188 patients were in the ICU, and 57 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 19% of ICU beds are available.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 30.7.

A total of 23,094,331 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 65.40% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,112.

