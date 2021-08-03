coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,682 cases, 8 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Could Chicago area see new COVID restrictions?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 1,427,901 total COVID cases, including 23,458 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 26-Aug 2 is at 5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 44,565 specimens for a total of 27,005,486 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,107 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 243 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Some Chicago restaurants requiring masks, COVID vaccinations as cases increase

A total of 13,310,174 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,250. On Monday, 19,830 vaccines were administered.
