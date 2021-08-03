Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,682 cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Tuesday.There have been 1,427,901 total COVID cases, including 23,458 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 26-Aug 2 is at 5%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 44,565 specimens for a total of 27,005,486 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 1,107 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 243 patients were in the ICU and 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,310,174 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,250. On Monday, 19,830 vaccines were administered.