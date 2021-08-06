coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,040 cases, 13 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,040 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths Friday.

Over the last week, IDPH has reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases. That's up 43% from 11,682 from the week prior.

There have been 1,436,353 total COVID cases, including 23,503 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30-Aug 5 is at 5.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 69,269 specimens for a total of 27,188,772 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are also trending up. As of Thursday night, 1,200 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, up 33% from what was reported one week ago. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU, up 47% from one week prior, and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, up 95% from one week prior.

Across the state, 24% of hospital beds are open.

A total of 13,388,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. On Thursday, 25,925 vaccines were administered.

The seven-day average for vaccine doses administered has also risen. On Friday, IDPH reported it at 25,244, up 14% from one week prior.

There has been 51.37% of the state's population fully vaccinated.
