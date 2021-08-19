Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,180 cases, 14 deaths

WATCH | Could more COVID restrictions be coming back?

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,180 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,477,465 total COVID cases, including 23,699 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 11-18 is at 6.2%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 75,480 specimens for a total of 27,981,948 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 1,994 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 449 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,718,714 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,487. On Wednesday, 26,214 vaccines were administered.