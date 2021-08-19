coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,180 cases, 14 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,180 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,477,465 total COVID cases, including 23,699 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 11-18 is at 6.2%.



Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 questions.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 75,480 specimens for a total of 27,981,948 since the pandemic began.

US health officials recommend COVID booster shots as infections soar

As of Wednesday night, 1,994 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 449 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 13,718,714 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,487. On Wednesday, 26,214 vaccines were administered.
