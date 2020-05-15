coronavirus testing

Coronavirus Illinois: Sen. Dick Durbin, Cook Co. President Toni Preckwinkle tour COVID-19 testing facility at Stroger Hospital

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined Cook County officials to tour the testing facility at Stroger Hospital Friday morning.

The testing facility at 1969 W. Ogden Ave. allows for both drive-thru and walkup testing for coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Durbin was joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Health Interim CEO Debra Carey for the tour of the facility.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
