Coronavirus Illinois: Sen. Dick Durbin, Cook Co. President Toni Preckwinkle tour COVID-19 testing facility at Stroger Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined Cook County officials to tour the testing facility at Stroger Hospital Friday morning.The testing facility at 1969 W. Ogden Ave. allows for both drive-thru and walkup testing for coronavirus.Durbin was joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Health Interim CEO Debra Carey for the tour of the facility.