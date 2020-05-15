CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined Cook County officials to tour the testing facility at Stroger Hospital Friday morning.
The testing facility at 1969 W. Ogden Ave. allows for both drive-thru and walkup testing for coronavirus.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Durbin was joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Health Interim CEO Debra Carey for the tour of the facility.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
Coronavirus Illinois: Sen. Dick Durbin, Cook Co. President Toni Preckwinkle tour COVID-19 testing facility at Stroger Hospital
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News