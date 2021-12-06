Illinois COVID: Berwyn, Cicero pass 70% vaccination milestone even as cases rise

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Berwyn and Cicero reached a milestone this weekend, with both western suburbs surpassing 70% of their populations vaccinated against COVID-19.Cicero now has 71% of its population vaccinated, and Berwyn has reached 73%."We're doing a tremendous job, and it's all due to the hard work of our health districts," said Berwyn Mayor Bobby Lovero.In Cicero, Sandra Adan had a tough fight with COVID-19 last October. It's what motivated her to get her shots."So, that was not fun. And I just didn't want to have to go through repercussions again of not being vaccinated," she said.But despite the vaccination feat in both town, they're also both seeing a recent jump in COVID cases. Health officials say both Berwyn and Cicero face some key difficulties in changing that trend."We're committed to ensuring equitable vaccine access. We know it's going to take time, and we're going to be relentless in making sure that everyone has it," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Cook County Department of Public Health.Within the last 14 days, Cicero has seen a 96% rise in COVID cases, while Berwyn has seen a 92% jump. Still, county and town officials are taking note of the recent vaccination feat."We've got a long way to go, but we made progress and we're going to celebrate that progress," said Cook County board President Toni Preckwinkle."We're on our way to 100%," said Ray Hanania, spokesperson for the town of Cicero. "It's not going to happen overnight.""Do it just for yourself," Adan advised. "If not for everybody else, just do it for yourself."