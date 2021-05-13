CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fake vaccine cards are on the rise and those caught with them could face "severe penalties," according to the FBI.
The Chicago division of the FBI is issuing an alert about the illegal sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.
RELATED: Experts warn fake vaccination cards could prolong pandemic, FBI categorizes them as crime
The agency is reminding the public that the "creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards" is illegal.
"If people are selling fraudulent vaccine cards, they are endangering everyone," said Siobhan Johnson with the FBI. "So yes, we are looking at those cases and investigating them and there can be severe penalties."
RELATED: Better Business Bureau warns of sharing COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media
The FBI is also warning people to not post legitimate vaccine cards on social media. They have your date of birth and insurance information, which can be used to steal your identity.
The video featured is from a previous report.
'They are endangering everyone': FBI warns fake COVID vaccine cards are illegal
I-TEAM
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News