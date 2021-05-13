I-Team

'They are endangering everyone': FBI warns fake COVID vaccine cards are illegal

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Fake COVID vaccine cards a hot commodity on dark web

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fake vaccine cards are on the rise and those caught with them could face "severe penalties," according to the FBI.

The Chicago division of the FBI is issuing an alert about the illegal sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

RELATED: Experts warn fake vaccination cards could prolong pandemic, FBI categorizes them as crime

The agency is reminding the public that the "creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards" is illegal.

"If people are selling fraudulent vaccine cards, they are endangering everyone," said Siobhan Johnson with the FBI. "So yes, we are looking at those cases and investigating them and there can be severe penalties."

RELATED: Better Business Bureau warns of sharing COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media

The FBI is also warning people to not post legitimate vaccine cards on social media. They have your date of birth and insurance information, which can be used to steal your identity.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 vaccinefbii teamu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
I-Team: Aviation Conservation
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Group plans to provide free legal help in all 77 Chicago neighborhoods
Could Chicago cabs make a comeback?
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News