COVID-19 vaccine

Little Village COVID vaccine bus to give shots on day before restrictions lift

COVID Illinois: Vaccine, mask mandates lifting across state as cases drop
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID IL: Chicago vaccine bus to give shots before restrictions lift

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is the last day to get vaccinated or boosted before the mask and vaccine mandates lift Monday.

There will be a COVID vaccine bus throughout Little Village stationed at several locations from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

RELATED: COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,074 new cases, 74 deaths

It'll spend two hours at each location, also offering information in English and Spanish.

Numbers in the brown and Black community remain low for second shots and boosters, organizers said.

The Vaccine Bus will be stationed at the following locations:

- 10 a.m. - noon at Carnitas Y Tacos Maravatio 4228 W. 26th St.
- 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Little Village Chamber of Commerce 3610 W. 26th St.
- 3 - 5 p.m. Taqueria Los Comales 3141 W. 26th St.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolittle villagecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Businesses prepare for end of Chicago mask mandate
Target lifts mask mandate for shoppers, employees
IL reports 2,074 new COVID cases, 74 deaths
IL reports 1,979 new COVID cases, 63 deaths
TOP STORIES
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
War via TikTok: Russia's new tool for propaganda machine
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert
Russian, Ukraine war: Truck caravan, archdiocese show support in city
Fire truck swerves to avoid car, crashes into building: VIDEO
Chicago teen dance group makes signs, flags for pro-Ukraine rally
How the war in Ukraine could impact beer prices
Show More
Bars pull Russian vodka off shelves in protest, promote Ukraine brands
Tips to avoid being a victim of an app scam
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sunshine Sunday
Surfers rush to rescue elderly man swept away by heavy current: WATCH
14 shot at Las Vegas hookah parlor; 1 death and 2 critical
More TOP STORIES News