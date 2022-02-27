Little Village COVID vaccine bus to give shots on day before restrictions lift

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is the last day to get vaccinated or boosted before the mask and vaccine mandates lift Monday.There will be a COVID vaccine bus throughout Little Village stationed at several locations from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.It'll spend two hours at each location, also offering information in English and Spanish.Numbers in the brown and Black community remain low for second shots and boosters, organizers said.The Vaccine Bus will be stationed at the following locations:- 10 a.m. - noon at Carnitas Y Tacos Maravatio 4228 W. 26th St.- 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Little Village Chamber of Commerce 3610 W. 26th St.- 3 - 5 p.m. Taqueria Los Comales 3141 W. 26th St.