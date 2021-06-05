COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine Chicago: 'Vax and Relax' kicks off this weekend with free haircuts for COVID-19 shots

Illinois vaccination rate shows over 67% of residents 18, older have had at least 1st dose
Weekend community vaccination efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday kicks off "Vax and Relax," Chicago's program offering free haircuts to people who get their shots.

The city is trying to zero in on communities with the lowest vaccination rates, and two barbershop events are specifically targeting kids and teenagers.

The "Vax and Relax" program offers free haircuts and/or vouchers to young people who get vaccinated.

RELATED: Free haircuts, drinks for COVID shots, as officials look to boost Illinois vaccination rate

Anyone 12 to 18 can get the Pfizer vaccine, and, at these events, they can do it with live music playing, too.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the It's Official barbershop on 63rd Street and next Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Josephine's Jet Set hair salon on South Crandon Avenue.

This is a continuation of the city's Protect Chicago Plus program, as officials race to vaccinate with a focus on 18- to 24-year-olds before the city fully reopens next week.

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker reveals new Phase 5 reopening guidelines

"If we see another surge of COVID, it will show up in communities that are less vaccinated, which is why we care about these sorts of efforts," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a press conference on vaccine outreach Friday.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and those parents and guardians will also be encouraged to get a shot at the event if they haven't already.

Over 67% of Illinois residents 18 and older receiving at least their first vaccine dose.
