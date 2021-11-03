Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID-19 vaccines

Could there be a vaccine mandate for students?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 and younger have been administered after CDC approval for the Pfizer vaccine.Several children in the Chicago area have already gotten a vaccine dose at the Esperanza Southwest Vaccination Center.It's going to be a busy two days for volunteers at the center as they said about 30 kids have already signed up to get their very first shot.Kathrine Johns, 9, was one of the first kids this morning to receive the Pfizer vaccine jab at the Esperanza Southwest Vaccination Center."I'm excited because if everybody at my school gets it, we won't have to wear masks," Kathrine Johns said."It's nice to feel that our kids could now be a bit safer," said Liz Johns, her mother.It comes after CDC advisors gave the unanimous approval for kids ages 5 to 11 to receive the shot.Already, children across the country are rolling up their sleeves in an effort to fight COVID-19.This vaccine is still two shots. It's 1/3rd of the adult dose and early results in children show it's nearly 91% effective in preventing symptomatic infections with only mild side effects like a sore arm, headaches or fever.And Pfizer says they saw no cases of myocarditis, which is a rare heart inflammation that's been seen in some young men.These efforts are potentially life-saving. The CDC says by vaccinating kids the rate of virus transmission could be reduced by 8-percent and up to 600,000 COVID cases could be prevented between now and next March."We know the vaccine is safe," said Dr. Mark Minier at Esperanza Health Centers. "We know it's effective. We know kids have suffered ... it's something that is really important to us."