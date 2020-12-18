COVID-19 vaccine

Healthcare workers who treated 1st IL COVID-19 cases at St. Alexius get vaccinated

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Healthcare workers who treated the first COVID-19 cases in Illinois back in January at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates are now getting inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine Friday.

"Today, I feel hopeful, because you know we're able to get the vaccine now," said Registered Nurse Claire Antemann.

The hospital made headlines almost a year ago when the second known COVID-19 case in the country walked through the doors and soon after, her spouse became the first person-to-person transmission of the virus in the U.S.

Friday, some of the frontline workers, physicians, nurses and more that helped care for that exact couple, is getting care themselves with a shot in the arm.

"It's been a long road," said Registered Nurse Alyssa Miller. "I was very excited, nervous but excited to finally get this vaccine."

The staff was anxious to get this vaccine, knowing this is a step in the right direction for them. They have seen what the virus can do firsthand-and feel hopeful.

"We do know what the virus does to people and everyone doesn't die from the virus," said Dr. Lynwood Jones, infection control specialist. "However, a lot of people have been sickened and are still having issues, so I tell them to get the vaccine."

The staff said it feels like a lifetime since treating that first patient and they hope that everyone that can get the vaccine does.
