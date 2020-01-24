Health & Fitness

Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China, the CDC confirmed Friday.

RELATED: Coronavirus screenings begin at O'Hare

Chicago's O'Hare Airport began screening arriving passengers from China Wednesday amid growing concerns over the coronavirus spreading in China.



The CDC said that the patient, a woman in her 60s, is clinically doing well and is in stable condition. She traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on January 13.
The woman was not showing symptoms when she returned, but started feeling unwell a few days after returning, the CDC said. The woman has not taken public transportation or attended public gathering.

WATCH: City health officials provide update on coronavirus patient
Chicago health officials provide an update on a Chicago woman diagnosed with coronavirus after traveling from Wuhan, China.



Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said this is a single case and is "not a local emergency."

"We obviously take emerging viruses very seriously and there are still many unanswered questions about this novel virus, but I can reassure you that even with this Chicago case, the health risk to the general public from novel coronavirus remains low at this time, both nationally and in Chicago," Dr. Arwady said. "Chicago has been building its public health preparedness systems for years and we have a solid response plan in place. There is no need for the general public to change their behavior in any way based on this news."

Arwady said the woman did not have extensive contact with anyone outside her home since returning from China.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department Public Health are investigating locations where the woman went after returning from China.

Coronavirus vs. the flu: Breakdown of numbers
O'Hare Airport in Chicago began screening passengers who traveled from our through Wuhan, China, for coronavirus Wednesday.



This is the second confirmed case in the United States of coronavirus, which has killed 26 and sickened more than 800 in China.

RELATED: New coronavirus kills 26, sickens 830 as China shuts down more cities

Earlier this week, health officials confirmed a man in Washington state was diagnosed with coronavirus. Officials said the man in his 30s had recently traveled to Wuhan, where health officials believe the outbreak started in a fresh food market.

On Wednesday, authorities began screening passengers at O'Hare Airport for coronavirus.

The CDC said more than 60 patients are under investigation from 22 states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
