Body camera video shows Wisconsin police officer rescue trapped cows from burning barn

Body camera video captured a police officer rescuing cows from a Sturgeon Bay, WI barn that had caught fire last month.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. -- A Wisconsin police officer's body camera footage shows him rescuing cattle from a large barn fire last month.

Before sunrise on June 25, the officer noticed black smoke and flames coming from a Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin farm.

The officer ran to check it out, and saw that the fire was coming from a barn, and some cows were trapped in a pen near the blaze.

SEE ALSO: Suspect captured by cows behooved to help police in Boone, NC

Sirens can be heard in the distance, but the officer decided there wasn't time to wait, CNN reported.

He quickly moved in and unchained the gates to free the cows.

They all made it out safely.