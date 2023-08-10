'Butter Cow' sculpture unveiled ahead of 2023 Illinois State Fair

The 2023 'Butter Cow' sculpture has been unveiled ahead of this year's Illinois State Fair.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the most famous stars of the Illinois State Fair made its first appearance Wednesday. The 2023 "Butter Cow" was unveiled ahead of Thursday's fair opening.

The cow made its first appearance in 1922 and has been a fan favorite ever since.

It is made with hundreds of pounds of butter and is a salute to the state's dairy industry.

The Illinois State Fair runs through August 20 in Springfield.