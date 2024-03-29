WATCH LIVE

Kenosha man killed in car crash with cow, sheriff's department says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 29, 2024 1:42AM
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WLS) -- A man has died after crashing his car into a cow, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

Police said shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, a deputy responded to the 29500 block of 31st Street in Brighton, Wis., for a single-vehicle crash.

The deputy found a cow had escaped its pasture and had wandered into the middle of 31st Street when it was struck by a car with one occupant inside. Both the man and the cow were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Michael Alayan Forero. Police believe that he did not see the cow in the road because he was approaching a small hill, and the cow was just beyond the crest of the hill. The cow was struck head-on and both are believed to have died instantly, police said.

No further information has been released.

