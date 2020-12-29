Pets & Animals

Winter coyote sightings in urban areas, 'no cause for alarm,' say Indiana wildlife officials

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Seeing coyotes, especially during winter, is normal and should not cause alarm, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Seeing coyotes during the winter is normal and should not cause alarm, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Coyotes become more active during the winter and they are common across the state of Indiana, even in urban areas like downtown Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and South Bend, the department said in a release.

"Where people are, coyotes follow," the release said. "Coyotes like to eat animals and plants that thrive around yards and homes. Their diet includes rabbits, mice, fruit, and squirrels. They thrive around people because of the abundant food that comes with human development."

Coyotes are an important and beneficial part of Indiana's wildlife community. They help control rodent populations and clean up carrion, officials said.

According to the DNR, problems between coyotes and people are uncommon but there are ways to prevent them.

Follow these quick tips for making your yard less attractive to coyotes:
  • Clean up fallen fruit from trees or gardens.


  • Keep garbage secure.

  • Make sure pet food and treats are not left outside.

  • Take down bird feeders if you see a coyote around your yard; they could be attracted to the rodents eating the seeds.

  • Never intentionally feed a coyote; it could lose its fear of people.


    • If you see a coyote, try to make it uncomfortable:

  • Yell.

  • Wave your arms.

  • Spray it with a hose.

  • Throw tennis balls or small stones, but don't throw anything that could be food, like apples.

  • Carry a jar of coins or a small air horn to make noise.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    pets & animalsindianasouth bendwild animalscoyoteswinter
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
    Winter storm could dump 1-4 inches of snow
    'It just ate her through': Tinley Park teen dies from COVID-19
    Biden expected to call out pace of vaccine distribution
    Some CTA buses to offer free disposable masks
    Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
    Wis, downgraded in Chicago travel order, visitors can come with negative test
    Show More
    Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
    COVID vaccine supersite opens at Malcolm X College
    Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews out indefinitely with illness
    IL reports 5,644 COVID-19 cases, 106 deaths
    Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
    More TOP STORIES News