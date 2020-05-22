Chicago police, city officials announce Memorial Day Weekend public safety strategy

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and other city officials will announce their "all-hands-on-deck" public safety strategy in preparation of Memorial Day Weekend Friday morning.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and representatives from the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Park District and other agencies will speak at 11 a.m.

Chicago police are also launching Operation Clean in the 10th, or Ogden, District Friday.

In partnership with the Department of Streets and Sanitation and other city departments and agencies, the Operation Clean mission will deliver a comprehensive amount of resources to Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood including fixing broken streetlights and potholes, repairing damaged buildings, removing unwanted graffiti and cleaning empty lots.
