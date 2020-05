CPD to host series of community meetings on department policy, procedures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department will kick-off a series of community meetings Tuesday to engage different communities on newly-drafted policies that were required to be revised as part of the City's consent decree, including use of force, crisis intervention, response to hate crimes and body-worn camera use.Residents will have an opportunity to provide input and learn more about the revised policies from CPD leadership, policy experts and their local District Commanders.Residents can also review summaries of the Department's proposed policies prior to each meeting.The first of four community meetings will take place Tuesday at Truman College.6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.Truman College - Cafeteria1145 W. Wilson Ave.6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.Kennedy King College - The Great Hall740 W. 63rd St.Free parking in student lot at 65th & Halsted6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.JLM Abundant Life Center2622 W. Jackson Blvd.10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.Daley College7500 S Pulaski Rd.Any resident unable to attend this week's meetings can also solicit feedback on the proposals via email toFor more information visit: CPD Community Conversations