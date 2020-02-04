Community & Events

CPD to host series of community meetings on department policy, procedures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department will kick-off a series of community meetings Tuesday to engage different communities on newly-drafted policies that were required to be revised as part of the City's consent decree, including use of force, crisis intervention, response to hate crimes and body-worn camera use.

Residents will have an opportunity to provide input and learn more about the revised policies from CPD leadership, policy experts and their local District Commanders.

Residents can also review summaries of the Department's proposed policies prior to each meeting.

The first of four community meetings will take place Tuesday at Truman College.

Meeting Details|

Tuesday, February 4th
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Truman College - Cafeteria
1145 W. Wilson Ave.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-cpd-policies-north-tickets-89630672755
Wednesday, February 5th

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Kennedy King College - The Great Hall
740 W. 63rd St.
Free parking in student lot at 65th & Halsted
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-cpd-policies-south-tickets-89652389711

Thursday, February 6th
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
JLM Abundant Life Center
2622 W. Jackson Blvd.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-cpd-policies-west-tickets-89653567233

Saturday, February 8th
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Daley College
7500 S Pulaski Rd.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-cpd-policies-central-tickets-89655053679

Any resident unable to attend this week's meetings can also solicit feedback on the proposals via email to community.affairs@chicagopolice.org.

For more information visit: CPD Community Conversations
