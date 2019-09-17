Chicago police conducting active shooter drill Tuesday morning at Water Tower Place

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't be alarmed by a huge police presence along the Magnificent Mile Tuesday morning. It's just a drill.

The Chicago Police Department are conducting an active shooter drill at Water Tower Place in the middle of the Tuesday morning rush.

Chicago police have posted signs and officers will be stationed nearby to alert people that it is not a real emergency.

The signage informs pedestrians that "police training is in progress," according 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly's office. Alderman Reilly did not say how long the drill is expected to last or if police have given him an estimated end time.

Active shooter drills take place often all across the country. Here in Chicago, to avoid any confusion or cause any panic, authorities are getting the word out quickly that this is just a drill.

Expect road closures and detours around Water Tower Place off Michigan and Pearson.
