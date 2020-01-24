'Minor explosion' prompts temporary evacuation, hazmat response at CPD District 1 station in South Loop: Police

chicago police

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police station in the South Loop was temporarily evacuated Friday morning after a "minor explosion," according to Chicago police..

Police said the explosion occurred in a computer room on the second floor of the 1st district police station at 1718 South State Street just after 3 a.m.

The explosion set off a sensor and an unknown gas, prompting a hazmat response.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived and aired out the room before rendering it safe.

No injuries were reported, according to CPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopexplosionhazmatchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman robbed while clearing snow from car in Belmont Cragin
Dixmoor meeting gets heated over police officer suspension, mayor overpayment
Car title transfer issues can lead to repossession, even when buying from licensed dealer
Massive cleanup needed at abandoned mental health facility in Tinley Park
Man shot, killed at Walgreens drive-thru
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
McHenry Starbucks crash 911 calls released
Show More
Victim of suspected serial killer Bruce Lindahl describes how she survived attack
2 arrested after crash with CPD squad car
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain, snow continue Friday
Red Line armed robberies target young people during daytime commutes
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
More TOP STORIES News