Chicago police investigating after attempt to pull down McKinley Park statue, monument spray-painted

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago police are investigating after a person or group tried to pull down a statue on the city's Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A statue in Chicago's Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood was vandalized early Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Chicago police said an unknown person or group vandalized a statue on city of Chicago property just before 4 a.m. A rope was thrown around it in an attempt to bring it down with a vehicle, and the statue was spray-painted with graffiti, police said.

No one was in custody later Wednesday, and police did not have a description of whomever committed the act.

The statue is in the 3700-block of South Archer Avenue, and appeared to be a monument to William McKinley in McKinley Park.

Area One detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
