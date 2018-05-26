Police: Man with gun shot by officers on West Side

A man has been shot and wounded by Chicago police after they said he pointed a gun at them on the West Side Saturday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been shot and wounded by Chicago police after they said he pointed a gun at them on the West Side Saturday morning.

Chicago police 15th District officers were alerted to shots fired detected by ShotSpotter technology in the 5200-block of West Ohio Street shortly before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw two men sitting on a porch outside. Police said when officers tried to approach the two and ask them about the shots fired, one of the men took off running.

He ran down an alley and apparently fell. That's when police said he grabbed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the cops and they opened fire.

"Ordered the offender to stop several times. The offender produced a handgun, turning towards the officers and the officers fired shots, striking the offender," said Chicago Police Sergeant Al Stinites.

The alleged suspect is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man is being questioned by police.

The two officers involved were not hurt and were taken to a hospital for observation. The officers will now be on administrative duties for 30 days, pending the investigation.

Detectives are now interviewing neighbors about the shots fired. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Chicago police said they are ready for the weekend, which historically has been pretty violent across the city.

"Every neighborhood, every corner of the city, we're going to be out there helping the citizens, whatever it takes," said Stinites. "We need the community to help us, so with the community's help and us reaching out to them, we'll be successful."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.
