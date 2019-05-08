Chicago police officer arrested, accused of inappropriately touching 3 women

Today we arrested Chicago Police Officer Corey Deanes for very serious charges of aggravated battery for inappropriate physical contact with female victims. Below is a statement from Superintendent Eddie Johnson on the severity of these allegations. pic.twitter.com/Yy1A2Vg8xT — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 8, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was arrested for allegedly touching three women without their consent while on duty.Officer Corey Deanes, 47, is accused of making "inappropriate physical contact" with three women on three separate occasions between Aug. 28, 2017 and July 13, 2018. Police did not disclose where each incident occurred.Deanes was arrested on Tuesday, after he was identified by all three victims, police said.He was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery in a public place, three counts of felony official misconduct and two counts of misdemeanor battery.His bail was set at $200,000 during a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.The Chicago Police Department tweeted this statement from Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson:"The allegations against Corey Deanes are egregious and if proven, they are an insult to everyone of us that dedicates our lives to public service. This investigation was conducted with the full cooperation from victims by CPDs Bureau of Internal Affairs and is a testament to our ability to police ourselves. There is no place in this department for illegal activity and I won't stand for it."