Chicago police officer arrested, accused of inappropriately touching 3 women

Chicago Police Officer Corey Deanes. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was arrested for allegedly touching three women without their consent while on duty.

Officer Corey Deanes, 47, is accused of making "inappropriate physical contact" with three women on three separate occasions between Aug. 28, 2017 and July 13, 2018. Police did not disclose where each incident occurred.

Deanes was arrested on Tuesday, after he was identified by all three victims, police said.

He was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery in a public place, three counts of felony official misconduct and two counts of misdemeanor battery.

His bail was set at $200,000 during a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The Chicago Police Department tweeted this statement from Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson:

"The allegations against Corey Deanes are egregious and if proven, they are an insult to everyone of us that dedicates our lives to public service. This investigation was conducted with the full cooperation from victims by CPDs Bureau of Internal Affairs and is a testament to our ability to police ourselves. There is no place in this department for illegal activity and I won't stand for it."



The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarrestchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family believes baby found in Humboldt Park alley may belong to missing woman
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Colorado school shooting: Family IDs student killed
Uber, Lyft Strike: Rideshare drivers in Chicago taking part in 24-hour strike
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, possibly a tornado
Lori Lightfoot builds new relationships in Washington
Museum of Science and Industry offering free admission
Show More
Baby giraffe with leg abnormalities gets therapy shoes
Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21
Cubs move up start time to Wednesday's game to 6:35 p.m.
Nearly 15K Illinois student volunteers celebrated at WE Day
Salsa crisis? Tomato prices could soar by 70 percent due to tariff
More TOP STORIES News