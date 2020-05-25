CPD officer injured, dragged during Woodlawn traffic stop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured after being struck and dragged by a car during a traffic stop in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday, police saidPolice said the female officer was attempting to take documentation from a female driver in the 6300-blpck of South Vernon Avenue when the driver rolled up their window. The officer's arm became stuck in the window.The driver then took off and dragged the officer a few feet, police said. The driver then fled in an unknown direction.Police said the officer was taken to a hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. No further details were immediately available.