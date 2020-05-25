CPD officer injured, dragged during Woodlawn traffic stop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured after being struck and dragged by a car during a traffic stop in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday, police said

Police said the female officer was attempting to take documentation from a female driver in the 6300-blpck of South Vernon Avenue when the driver rolled up their window. The officer's arm became stuck in the window.


The driver then took off and dragged the officer a few feet, police said. The driver then fled in an unknown direction.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.


The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. No further details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowoodlawnhit and runchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
More TOP STORIES News