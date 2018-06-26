CPD officer investigated over video of Boystown incident

An investigation is underway over a video that appears to show a Chicago police officer knocking a woman to the ground during this past weekend's Pride festivities.A video that has been seen by thousands on Facebook shows officers trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Boystown.A woman in a white shirt is seen appearing to throw punches at a security guard.An officer grabs her, knocking her to the ground.Witnesses say the woman then suffered a seizure.Chicago police notified the Civilian Office of Police Accountability about the incident Monday and it is investigating.