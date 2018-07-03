UPDATE - Officer stopped by a dollar store in between calls when an armed offender approached officer in his car. Officer was able to retrieve his weapon & shoot the assailant who is currently in serious condition at local hospital. Weapon recovered @astinites @Chicago_Police pic.twitter.com/5CMGenZhEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 3, 2018

Charges are pending against a 17-year-old boy who was shot by a Chicago police officer outside a Family Dollar store on the city's South Side Monday night.Investigators said he walked up to an officer who was sitting in his patrol car after leaving the store near East 79th Street and South Yates Boulevard in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at him.The officer drew his own weapon and fired, police said.According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the incident was captured on the officer's dashcam but his body camera was not turned on.The teen was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene. Police released a photo of the gun overnight.CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson confirmed that the boy had a criminal history."I can't tell you all what this young man was thinking, but his actions were clearly extremely dangerous. This offender is a juvenile, so I'm not at liberty to discuss his criminal history, but I can tell you all that he has one and it gives me, as superintendent of police, cause for concern. We, as a city and as a society, need to do better in supporting our young people, so they are not led down a path like this one," Johnson said.Community members are questioning the narrative put forward by police about the shooting.President of Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois Eric Russell said that the teen's family believes CPD's story is a lie."We did talk to some of the family members and they're telling me the narrative that police are putting forward is just an absolute lie," Russell said."His mother was waiting on his return because she had given him a gift card to go to McDonalds to get some food," Russell said. "To suggest that somehow, out of the blue, he approached an officer at point blank range is an insult to the intelligence of our community."The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on 30-day administrative leave, per Chicago Police Department police. COPA is investigating.