CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago police officer and a male suspect were injured Tuesday morning in a shooting on the city's South Side.
Just before 11 a.m., District 6 tactical officers observed a man acting suspiciously in the 8700 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
One of the officers got out of his car and tried to talk to the man, but he became evasive and took off running, Johnson said. The officer chased him and his partner tried to cut the suspect off.
Johnson said that's when the suspect turned, pointed a weapon at the officer chasing him. They exchanged gunfire and the suspect was shot in the neck. A bullet struck the back of the officer's bulletproof vest.
"The bullet hit on the letter 'p' of police," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at the press conference. Johnson said the bullet did not penetrate the vest.
Johnson said the officer recovered the suspect's weapon while his partner handcuffed the gunman, checked to see where he had been shot and called for medical assistance.
The suspect was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, Johnson said. His condition was not immediately known.
The officer was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where Johnson and Emanuel met with him and his family. The superintendent said the officer suffered some bruising, but is in good spirits.
Johnson commended the officers actions Tuesday, as well as the actions of the officers who responded to the Mercy Hospital shooting on Monday. Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez, Dr. Tamara O'Neal, Dayna Less were killed by the gunman, Juan Lopez, who also died in the shooting.
"Listen, I just want to highlight something. As much criticism as police - not just in Chicago, but all across this country - face ... The events of last night were tragic, horrific, but you see these officers come out here today, put on that vest, put on that vest, put on that star and go out and do what we do every day. That's serve and protect the citizens of this city, despite what happened.
"You ask yourself, who goes to protect a complete stranger? Never knew the person, but they go to do that. The CPD. That's who does it. We don't question it because that's what we do. I just think it's a shame that we get so much criticism, and scrutinized for everything that we do. The majority of these officers are out here - not just here, but all across this country - doing this job because that's what we took an oath to do.
"I think today illustrates that. These officers could have pulled back. You know, that nonsense about 'officers are on their heels and not interacting.' There's a gang conflict going on in the 6th District. That guy was acting suspiciously. Based on their training and their instincts, they put a spot on him. Their instincts turned out to be correct.
"You don't learn that in a text book. You don't learn that in a classroom. You learn that on the street. That's where your police acumen develops.
"So those officers today and yesterday, like the president of FOP said, they are heroes. It takes a certain type of person to do that - to run into the face of gunfire," Johnson said.
Since this was a police-involved shooting, investigators from Chicago's Civilian Police Oversight Agency are also responding.