Chicago police officer shot on South Side: Police

A Chicago police officer has been shot in the 1900 BLK ofW 65TH ST. Avoid the area as emergency units respond. Alleged shooter is believed to be a fugitive wanted by police. Officer being transported to Christ hospital. Media should stage there and details will follow. pic.twitter.com/kb39tu6Kwq — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 21, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot on in West Englewood on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning, police said.The officer was shot at about 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of 65th Street and Winchester Avenue.The incident happened in the 7th District, in the 1900 block of West 65th Street, according to Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi.The officer was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn from the intersection of 87th Street and Winchester Avenue several minutes later. The officer was shot twice in the groin area and is currently in surgery, police said.The suspected shooter is believed to be a fugitive who was wanted by police, Guglielmi said.A SWAT team has been called to a residence near the scene of the shooting, police said. Residents are advised to avoid the area.No further information was immediately available.