CPD officer who fatally shot Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones suspended after alleged bar fight

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police confirmed that Officer Robert Rialmo, who fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones while on duty the day after Christmas 2015, has been suspended with pay after allegedly getting into a bar fight.

CPD Spokesman Anthony Gugliemli said that at about 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 17, police were called to Moretti's Ristorante and Pizzeria in the city's Edison Park neighborhood for a bar fight allegedly involving Rialmo. When officers arrived he had already left.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified of the incident, investigated and asked the Cook County State's Attorney to file charges. The State's Attorney declined to do so, Guglielmi said. The case was then passed on to Superintendent Eddie Johnson's office for legal review.

Rialmo was suspended with pay for the alleged fight.

Rialmo made national headlines for the fatal shooting of Jones and LeGrier. Rialmo has said he fired at LeGrier because the teen swung at him with a baseball bat. But COPA found no evidence that LeGrier swung the bat at Rialmo and ruled the shooting unjustified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentfightpolice officer suspendedChicagoEdison Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News