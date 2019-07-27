2 CPD officers hurt after crashing into front stairs of McKinley Park home

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were hurt Saturday after they crashed into a home to avoided colliding with another vehicle in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.Around 12:45 a.m., the officers were traveling southbound in a marked squad car in the 3300 block of South Ashland Avenue with their lights and sirens activated on the way to a person with a gun call, police said.An unknown driver in a gray Chevrolet Astro Van traveling north on Ashland turned in front of the officer to get onto 33rd Street, police said. The police car swerved to avoid the van and hit the front stairs of a home.One officer suffered lower back, head and neck pain, the other officer suffered a laceration to the hand, police said. Both officers were taken to area hospitals where their conditions were stabilized and are expected to a make a full recovery.No one inside the home was injured, police said.The van continued driving west on 33rd Street.