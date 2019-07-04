Chicago police out in force for 4th of July weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5377014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined the city's 4th of July holiday safety plan Wednesday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5377018" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Superintendent Eddie Johnson unveiled the Chicago Police Department's 4th of July holiday safety plan Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Expect to see Chicago police officers in full force in multiple locations throughout the city over the 4th of July holiday weekend.It's part of an all-hands-on-deck approach by the city to make sure this long holiday weekend is a safe one.Officers will be focused on transit hubs with police riding on trains and buses. They will also be posted along the Magnificent Mile and Chicago's lakefront which expects to be busy over the next few days.CPD said it's putting an extra 1,500 officers on the streets. That's 300 more than typical 1,200 added over the violent Memorial Day Weekend, where seven people were killed and more than 30 injured in shootings.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said this increase in police saturation has to do with last holiday weekend."That's a direct response to the things that we saw then and since to make sure that we have all the resources as possible," Lightfoot said.In addition, there will be extra police boats on patrol. In neighborhoods rocked by recent shootings, CPD is deploying more undercover officers.But it's more than just a police effort, many liquor stores have also agreed to close early Thursday and the city is hoping every bit by the police and community will help keep violence down.Already leading up to the holiday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports seven people were shot and one person was killed on Wednesday.