Chicago police release surveillance images of Albany Park hit-and-run suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a surveillance images of suspect and his vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that left an 86-year-old man injured in the Albany Park neighborhood last month.The driver was in a black Honda Civic driving eastbound in the 3500-block of Lawrence Avenue when police said he struck the 86-year-old man at about 8:15 p.m. on December 29.The man was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital. Police said the driver of the Civic would not provide his information to the man who was struck.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.