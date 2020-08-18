Chicago police release video of suspects in shooting of CFD firefighter's 12-year-old son in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance video to track down suspects in the shooting of a 12-year-old son of a Chicago firefighter.The shooting occurred last Friday at about 8 p.m. in the Woodlawn neighborhood.The video shows three men who opened fire near a park where kids were playing.In the minute long surveillance clip you see three men walking around in the 6300-block of South Ellis Avenue. Moments later a man labeled "suspect one" by police opens fire.Two other men follow, with the group pointing their weapons toward a basketball court and park full of kids who were out playing.The surveillance does not show an up-close shot of their faces but they hope someone recognizes the group.A 12-year-old boy who was at the park was shot in the right leg. He is the son of a Chicago firefighter.The family and police are asking for help in identifying the suspects.