Chicago police release video of suspects in shooting of CFD firefighter's 12-year-old son in Woodlawn

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance video to track down suspects in the shooting of a 12-year-old son of a Chicago firefighter.

The shooting occurred last Friday at about 8 p.m. in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The video shows three men who opened fire near a park where kids were playing.

RELATED: Chicago police officers commended for life-saving role after boy, 12, shot at park in Woodlawn

In the minute long surveillance clip you see three men walking around in the 6300-block of South Ellis Avenue. Moments later a man labeled "suspect one" by police opens fire.

Two other men follow, with the group pointing their weapons toward a basketball court and park full of kids who were out playing.

The surveillance does not show an up-close shot of their faces but they hope someone recognizes the group.

A 12-year-old boy who was at the park was shot in the right leg. He is the son of a Chicago firefighter.

RELATED: Child shot in Woodlawn park is son of Chicago firefighter, Chicago Fire Department confirms

The family and police are asking for help in identifying the suspects.

