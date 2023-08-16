WATCH LIVE

CPR classes can be important during back-to-school season

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 12:33PM
Red Cross CPR classes are available as CPS and other schools return to the classroom this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is the start of the new school year for more students around the Chicago area, and Chicago Public Schools comes back on Monday.

One of the ways to get prepared is to know CPR in case of an emergency.

Robb Morford and Isamar Moctezuma with the Illinois Red Cross joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to teach the steps.

Morford taught hands-only CPR, which is a basic level of the technique. But, it is enough to save a life, he said.

The three steps are check and call, give chest compressions and do not stop.

Visit redcross.org for more information.

