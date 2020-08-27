As CPS 1st day of school approaches, Englewood organization wants to fill remote learning gap

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In about two weeks, Chicago Public School students start the new school year remotely.Some families might need extra support adjusting to the change.So community groups like I Grow Chicago, in Englewood, are stepping in to help.The founder of I grow, Robbin Carroll, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about their extra programs.The Englewood organization has already been planning just in case schools did not open for in-person learning and are prepared to fill a gap.Coming off a summer camp, they have learned a great deal about handling the needs of children and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.I Grow Chicago is creating extra programs, including a Learning Center, hiring staff for learning pods and after-school fun, like cooking and yoga.I Grow Chicago is located at 6402 S. Honore St. in Chicago.Visitfor more information.