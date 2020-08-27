coronavirus chicago

As CPS 1st day of school approaches, Englewood organization wants to fill remote learning gap

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In about two weeks, Chicago Public School students start the new school year remotely.

Some families might need extra support adjusting to the change.

So community groups like I Grow Chicago, in Englewood, are stepping in to help.

The founder of I grow, Robbin Carroll, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about their extra programs.

The Englewood organization has already been planning just in case schools did not open for in-person learning and are prepared to fill a gap.

RELATED: IDHS employee, Chicago mom considers quitting due to CPS remote learning, in-person work demands

Coming off a summer camp, they have learned a great deal about handling the needs of children and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I Grow Chicago is creating extra programs, including a Learning Center, hiring staff for learning pods and after-school fun, like cooking and yoga.

I Grow Chicago is located at 6402 S. Honore St. in Chicago.

Visit igrowchicago.org for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoenglewoodback to schoolcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocpscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
R. Kelly attacked by fellow Chicago prisoner, attorney says
Illinois reports 1,707 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect
Tips for how to start new job remotely during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly attacked by fellow Chicago prisoner, attorney says
WATCH LIVE: Kenosha officials speak after night of peaceful protests:
Wisconsin officials name officer who shot Jacob Blake
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Illinois reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths
Man shoves woman, 85, to ground, steals purse in River North robbery: CPD
Whiting mayor charged with wire, tax fraud
Show More
Woman missing 2015 shows up in Chicago ER
Antioch teen in custody after 3 shot, 2 fatally at Kenosha protest
Chicago OEMC holding safety drill downtown Thursday
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl
Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana face mask order
More TOP STORIES News