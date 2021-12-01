CPS fires Marine Leadership Academy staffer after anti-vaccine letter sent to parents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Public Schools high school has removed a staffer for sending an anti-vaccine letter to parents.
CPS officials said an employee at the Marine Leadership Academy sent the letter to encourage parents not to allow their children to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The unvaccinated staff member sent the email while he was quarantined because he tested positive.
SEE ALSO: CPS, Marine Leadership Academy remove another employee after new misconduct allegations emerge
The school was already under investigation for unrelated allegations of sexual misconduct which has led to more than a dozen staffers being removed.
