CPS fires Marine Leadership Academy staffer after anti-vaccine letter sent to parents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Public Schools high school has removed a staffer for sending an anti-vaccine letter to parents.CPS officials said an employee at the Marine Leadership Academy sent the letter to encourage parents not to allow their children to get vaccinated against COVID-19.The unvaccinated staff member sent the email while he was quarantined because he tested positive.The school was already under investigation for unrelated allegations of sexual misconduct which has led to more than a dozen staffers being removed.