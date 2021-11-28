deadly shooting

Crest Hill police investigating shooting death of man, 29

Will County officials ask for public's help
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man, 29, killed in Crest Hill shooting, police say

CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in south suburban Crest Hill early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to Elizabeth Court just before 1 a.m., and the man was found in the area of Elizabeth Court and Ingalls Avenue, according to police.

He was taken to Adventist St. Joseph hospital, where he later died, Crest Hill police said.

The shooting is believed to have been targeted, and police said there is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 815-741-5111. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or text WILLCOCS to 274637.

