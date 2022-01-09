blood drive

3rd Crystal Lake blood drive pays tribute to fallen McHenry County Sheriff's deputy

By Maher Kawash
Blood drive pays tribute to fallen McHenry County Sheriff's deputy

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- For the third year, a blood drive will be held Sunday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake in honor of fallen McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner.

He was shot in 2019, and Keltner's wife said a blood transfusion gave loved ones time to say goodbye.

RELATED: Crystal Lake community holds blood drive, pays tribute to McHenry Co. deputy killed in line of duty

So now they want to give back.

The family said the drive is happening Sunday because it's also National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Keltner was shot while working as a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. They were trying to serve a warrant at a Rockford motel.

SEE MORE: Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect Floyd Brown in custody

"I'm just excited to see everyone in the community come together and do something great to support each other and our local law enforcement," Rebecca Keltner said.

Everything will get started at 11 a.m. at the Crystal Lake YMCA, located at 701 Manor Road, and people can come by to give blood until 5 p.m.
