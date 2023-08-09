Unincorporated Crystal Lake shooting leaves 4 injured; death investigation underway

A shooting in unincorporated Crystal Lake has left four people injured and a death investigation is underway, authorities said.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting in unincorporated Crystal Lake has left four people injured and a death investigation is underway, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

McHenry County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Eric Ellis said deputies responded to the 5800-block of Wild Plum Road for a report of multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Sergeant Ellis said a preliminary investigation revealed four people were injured.

Authorities said it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Further details were not immediately available.

