WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Unincorporated Crystal Lake shooting leaves 4 injured; death investigation underway

ByChrisitan Piekos WLS logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 12:14PM
Death investigation underway in unincorporated Crystal Lake; 4 injured
EMBED <>More Videos

A shooting in unincorporated Crystal Lake has left four people injured and a death investigation is underway, authorities said.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting in unincorporated Crystal Lake has left four people injured and a death investigation is underway, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

McHenry County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Eric Ellis said deputies responded to the 5800-block of Wild Plum Road for a report of multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Sergeant Ellis said a preliminary investigation revealed four people were injured.

Authorities said it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Further details were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW