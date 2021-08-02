CTA moving historic Lakeview building for work on Red and Purple Modernization Project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Construction crews will begin moving a 127-year-old apartment building in Lakeview for work on the CTA Red and Purple Modernization Project.

On Monday, the three-story Vautravers Building at 947 West Newport Avenue will be jacked up from its foundation and slid 30 feet to the west toward North Clark Street, sparing it from demolition.

The building's location places it directly in the path of new elevated Red and Purple Line tracks, which are being rebuilt and straightened between Belmont and Addison. By moving the building, the CTA can remove a curve in the tracks that slows train traffic.

Officials said the move will happen very slowly and should be completed Tuesday.
