Coronavirus Chicago: CTA bus, rail operators test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two CTA employees have tested positive for COVID-19 the Chicago transit agency announced Tuesday night.

One employee is a bus operator who works out of the 77th Bus Garage at 210 W. 79th St. The other is a rail operator who works out of the 95th Street Terminal at 15 W. 95th St.

The CTA said it is reaching out to any employees who may have had direct contact with either worker. CTA said it also encourages any employee who feels sick to stay at home and contact health officials.

In a statement, the CTA said in part it, "conducts regular, robust cleaning of railcars, buses and stations. Vehicles and stations are cleaned and disinfected daily, and vehicles also received regular deep cleanings. City health officials have reviewed CTA's cleaning plan and say current procedures are adequate; no changes are recommended at this point.

"We have ensured that we have a sufficient inventory of cleaning supplies and materials. We have posted information at work locations regarding the importance of frequent handwashing for a minimum of 20 seconds. All work locations have been equipped with either liquid hand sanitizer or soap. Information from city, state and federal health officials have been posted in the common areas of all work locations.



"CTA is also requiring social distancing practices of its employees. We have also posted social distancing recommendations on our buses for customers and are doing the same with our railcars."

Last week, the CTA announced a driver out of the Forest Glen bus garage at 5914 W. Armstrong Ave. tested positive for COVID-19.
