CTA holding virtual job fair for trade workers, bus drivers

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is looking for new bus operators and trade workers.

There is high demand for those jobs now. A virtual job fair for part-time bus operator positions.

The job fair takes part at noon with registration at www.transitchicago.com.

"There may be a lot of job opportunities available at this time, but very few are offering the level of benefits and career growth opportunities that are available at the CTA," said Alex Moreno, Vice President, Human Resources. "In addition to offering competitive pay and great benefits, the CTA also offers you an opportunity to lay the groundwork for a future career in a diverse transportation organization that will always be a key part of Chicago."

Applicants must be 21 and older, have a valid State of Illinois driver's license with an acceptable driving record, and pass a drug and alcohol test.
