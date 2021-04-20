CTA announces reconstruction of 4 North Side Red Line stations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA has announced plans to renovate four North Side Red Line stations that are a century old.The reconstruction project will modernize the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations."This had to happen. This is an old line that crumbles. The CTA used to spend millions of dollars to fix the crumbling line and the tracks. This is going to modernize these stations and the entire track line to make it a better ride for CTA riders to go downtown," said 48th Ward Alderman Harry Osterman.When all is said and done, the stations will be modernized, fully accessible with elevator and escalator access for customers, upgrade signaling and track viaducts for faster and smoother rides and wider station platforms to allow for more people.But the work itself can be hard on nearby businesses and residents already trying to stay afloat during this pandemic."We also have a business campaign with all of our chambers of commerce, to remind our local residents during the heavy construction to really support the local businesses," Alderman Osterman said. "Throughout the pandemic, our residents went out of their way to spend their money locally, it's going to be even that much more important as we start construction spend their money locally in our community."So what does that mean to train riders? The CTA will have to close the Lawrence and Berwyn stations for about 3 years and open temporary station entrances at Argyle and Bryn Mawr, like this one, to provide customers with Red Line access.Red and Purple Line service will be provided throughout construction.The $2.1 billion project is set to begin on May 16 with the new stations expected to open by the end of 2024.