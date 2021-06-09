Traffic

CTA unveils rendering for new State and Lake train station

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA has unveiled new design renderings for the State and Lake 'L' station Wednesday.

The new station would replace the existing structure, which was built in 1895 and is the second busiest station on the Loop 'L' in 2019.

The new design from TranSystems/ Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) includes balconies open to the public that facenorth and south for a scenic overview of State Street, including the Chicago Theater and the ABC7 studios.

The platform size would double and a glass canopy would protect riders from rain and snow. A walkway would connect the inner and outer platforms.

"Given that the State and Lake CTA Station lies within the beating heart of Chicago, we must pave the way for its full modernization and make it easily accessible for all transit riders," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "In addition to accessibility, this project also demonstrates our commitment to the full revival of the Loop-which is the economic engine and cultural hub of our great city."

"The intersection of State and Lake Streets is an iconic location in the heart of Chicago, and it deserves a station that makes a bold statement while meeting the needs of the 21st Century transit customer," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr.

The new station would also have four elevators at each corner of State and Lake. There are currently no elevators at the station. Connectivity between the L station and the nearby underground Red Line station on State Street would also be improved.

Once the design is finalized and the project is funded, construction is expected to take three years at a total estimated cost of $180 million.
