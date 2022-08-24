CTA upgrades bus tracker website with new GPS feature

This might help your morning commute.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA just announced a fully redesigned website letting riders track nearby buses more easily.

The upgraded tracker includes a GPS enabled "stops nearby" feature. That allows you to save your preferred bus stop locations without creating an account.

There is also a new, responsive layout that adapts to users' devices as well as pinch to zoom capabilities.

The CTA said the upgrade lays the foundation for more updates over the next several months to improve the accuracy and reliability of CTA bus information.

This upgrade lays the foundation for future updates over the next several months and into 2023, that will further improve the accuracy and reliability of CTA's bus arrival information.

The new website was introduced as part of CTA's "Meeting the Moment" Action Plan introduced two weeks ago. For more details, visit transitchicago.com.