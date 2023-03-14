Multiple CTA lines delayed downtown due to power loss on elevated tracks, officials say

Purple Line Express service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and the Loop, CTA said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA trains are delayed downtown due to power issues on Tuesday afternoon, the transit authority said.

CTA said Brown and Purple line trains are standing still near the Clark and Lake station at about 5 p.m. Crews are working to restore power.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was evacuating a Brown Line train at Wells and Wacker at about 5:30 p.m.

Purple Line Express service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and the Loop, CTA said. Brown Line service is also delayed near the Merchandise Mart station.

CTA previously said power loss was causing delays for Green, Orange, Purple and Pink line trains near the Clark and Lake station, but later said only Brown and Purple lines were impacted.

CTA did not immediately provide further information about the delays.

