CTA to unveil designs for spaces under North Side Red Line tracks, schedules public meetings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is getting ready to unveil their conceptual designs for utilizing space under the Red and Purple line tracks on the North Side, and have scheduled meetings for public comment.

The area under new Red Line tracks in Edgewater and Uptown are being re-conceptualized as part of the Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Project, and the new designs are for the under-L area between Lawrence and Ardmore when the 100-year-old embankment wall is removed.

Public meetings will be held on May 22 and 23 to present the preliminary designs. The new, open space will stretch a full mile. CTA partnered with Site Design Group to develop a block-by-block plan for the new community space under the tracks.

Each of the two meetings scheduled for the end of May focus on a different section of this public space.

The meeting focusing on the blocks between West Foster and West Ardmore will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Saint Ita Catholic Charge at 5500 North Broadway.

The meeting focusing on the blocks between West Lawrence and West Foster will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Truman College at 1145 West Wilson Avenue.

The final design concepts and a proposed framework for activation will be presented at a meeting in the late summer of 2024, CTA said.

If you would like to register in advance for either of these meetings, click here for May 22 and click here for May 23.