CTA Orange Line service disrupted after body found on tracks near Halsted

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
31 minutes ago
CTA Orange Line has been disrupted Monday morning after Chicago police said a man was found dead on the tracks near Halsted Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Orange Line was disrupted Monday morning after a man was found dead on the tracks, Chicago police said.

Police said a man was found unresponsive on the southbound tracks in the 2500-block of South Archer Avenue at about 4 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.

The CTA said service on the Orange Line between 35th/Archer and Roosevelt was temporarily suspended. Around 5:45 a.m., the CTA said normal train service was resuming with residual delays.

