CTA Orange Line service disrupted after body found on tracks near Halsted

CTA Orange Line has been disrupted Monday morning after Chicago police said a man was found dead on the tracks near Halsted Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Orange Line was disrupted Monday morning after a man was found dead on the tracks, Chicago police said.

Police said a man was found unresponsive on the southbound tracks in the 2500-block of South Archer Avenue at about 4 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.

The CTA said service on the Orange Line between 35th/Archer and Roosevelt was temporarily suspended. Around 5:45 a.m., the CTA said normal train service was resuming with residual delays.